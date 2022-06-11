PPP serves notice on minister for attending talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has served a show cause notice on its MNA from the erstwhile FATA for attending peace talks with the banned TTP without informing the party and parliament.

The notice was served on Sajid Hussain Turi, who is also the minister for Overseas Pakistanis. PPP sources confirmed that a special meeting of the party would be held today (Saturday) to discuss the issue. Former president Asif Ali Zardari would attend the meeting.

The sources said that in PPP's view, it would have grave implications for national security to surrender before the TTP militants who publicly owned responsibility for mass murders of civilians and military personnel and vowed not to accept the Constitution and democratic institutions of the country.

A senior PPP leader, who talked on condition of anonymity, said there appeared to be wheels within wheels in the state apparatus and it was extremely dangerous for national security to undertake such a serious exercise without informing the parliament, political parties and other stakeholders.