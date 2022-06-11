PPP stresses taking decisions related to terrorism issues in parliament

A high-level PPP huddle takes place at the Zardari House in Islamabad, on June 11, 2022. — Twitter/PPP

ISLAMABAD: PPP Saturday stressed taking decisions related to terrorism issues in the parliament, a statement from the party said.



The demand came during a high-level party meeting after the developments came to light in Afghanistan related to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The meeting came after PPP served a show-cause notice to its MNA from the erstwhile federally administered tribal areas — Sajid Hussain Turi — for attending peace talks with the banned TTP without informing the party or parliament, according to The News.

In today's high-level meeting held at the Zardari House in Islamabad, the participants discussed the issue of terrorism in-depth, particularly in light of recent developments in Afghanistan with the TTA and the TTP, a statement from the party said.

A senior PPP leader, on the condition of anonymity, told the publication that there appeared to be wheels within wheels in the state apparatus and that it was extremely risky for national security to conduct such a serious exercise without informing the parliament, and political parties, and other stakeholders.

Following this, the PPP's high-level huddle decided to reach out to allied parties to create consensus on the way forward — during the "hybrid meeting" chaired by PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in attendance via video link.

Two former prime ministers — Yousaf Raza Gillani and Raja Pervez Ashraf — Faryal Talpur, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Syed Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, Nayyer Bukhari, Najmuddin, Faisal Karim Kundi, Humayun Khan, Ch Yasin, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Akhunzada Chattan, Rukhsana Bangash, Nisar Khuro, and Farhatullah Babar attended the meeting.

PPP Secretary-General Farhatullah Babar said that the meeting reiterated the party's position that all decisions must be taken by the parliament and thus, the parliament must be taken on board.

In a statement later, Foreign Minister and party chairman Bilawal reiterated that the PPP believes that "all decisions must be taken by parliament".

The negotiations in Kabul between a Pakistani grand jirga and the banned TTP had advanced significantly earlier this month as TTP declared an indefinite ceasefire, according to Geo News.

Last year, the two sides had agreed to a ceasefire but talks failed. The talks, also held inside Afghanistan, broke down due to a disagreement over the release of TTP prisoners held by Pakistan, according to local media.