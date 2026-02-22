



Photo: Kurt Russell spills the beans on his plans for milestone birthday this year: 'Looking forward to it'

Kurt Russell has been feeling grateful as he approaches a major milestone.

For those unversed, the actor is going to turn 75 on March 17 and recently shared that he is simply happy to still be here and in good health.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the star kept things light when asked how he plans to celebrate his big day this year.

"I don't know, a beer," he said.

The Monarch: Legacy of Monsters star explained that birthdays in their household tend to pass quietly and showed his gratitude for having no chronic illness at such an old age.

He went on to explain that he feels truly blessed and healthy, "We had a big Christmas, and our birthdays just come and go, but I'm looking forward to it."

"It's a big number, and I'm happy to be here, feeling healthy", he added

As fans already know that that Russell has been in relationship with Goldie since 1983.Despite being in a relationship for such a longtime Kurt has never married Goldie. The couple holds a strong perspective that their relationship means more than a legal document.

Meanwhile, Goldie has her own thoughts on what keeps their decades-long romance strong. In a 2024 interview with E! News, the actress joked that the secret is simple to have "good" intimacy.

However, she added that intimacy alone is not enough to sustain a lasting partnership.