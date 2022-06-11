UK team briefed on UVAS academic, research projects

LAHORE:A delegation comprising senior officials from United Kingdom Department of Health and Social Care visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and called on its Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

The delegation led by Mr Nicholas John Adkin comprised of Head of Global Health Security Preparedness Ms Helen Elizabeth Tomkys, Head of International Health Regulations Strengthening Project UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) formerly Public Health England Dr Anne Wilson, Secretary Public Health British High Commission Dr Muhammad Sartaj and others. After planting of a sapling by Mr Nicholas John Adkin a detailed meeting was held at the UVAS Ravi Campus. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the meeting while many other UVAS senior faculty members were present. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delegation on UVAS academic, research projects, national and international collaborations, clinical and extension services.

The delegation appreciated ongoing International Development Research Centre (IDRC) projects activities and praised UVAS state-of-the-art disease diagnostic labs facilities, quality of education and research, clinical services for the benefit of poor farming community.

The aim of their visit was to see research facility of UVAS and explore funding opportunities for collaborative project. Later, UK delegation along with VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited different departments of Ravi Campus, including IDRC Project Research Farm, poultry farm and dairy plant etc.