Elon Musk rejects WSJ claims regarding SpaceX IPO

Elon Musk on Wednesday denied a Wall Street Journal report that SpaceX showed investors and other stakeholders a prototype of an AI-focused device ahead of its blockbuster IPO.

"Utterly ‌false," Musk said in a post on X July 1, 2026, without elaborating.

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The Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX had showcased a prototype handset-like device to investors. This device was reportedly designed to run on a proprietary operating system, integrate xAI’s artificial intelligence, and utilize Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chip.

The WSJ report added that SpaceX had told some investors the project remained in its early stages, with the design still evolving and no certainty the device would ultimately be built.

SpaceX has invested billions of dollars to expand beyond its core launch and satellite internet businesses, pouring money into AI infrastructure, xAI's Grok large language model and plans for space-based computing as Musk seeks to ‌position the company at the center of the AI race.

As reported by Reuters in February, SpaceX had plans to develop a mobile device connected to its Starlink satellite internet constellation that could rival smartphones.

SpaceX and Qualcomm did not responded to the matter yet.