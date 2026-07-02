Gun violence rocks World Cup celebration as US city's mayor takes drastic action

As three countries are hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, there have been instances of disruption. According to Boston, Brockton – a city in Massachusetts – is one of them.

The city is set to host the high-stakes underdog Cape Verde against the world champion Argentina on Friday. Thereupon, a curfew is placed in the city.

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The city leaders took the decision against a backdrop of gun violence.

The emergency measures will be in place overnight from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Saturday. Bars and other outlets are advised not to admit customers after 7 p.m.

Brockton’s mayor, Moises Rodrigues, who is of Cape Verdean descent, defended the decision to prevent any untoward incident that could turn the World Cup celebration into chaos.

“As a proud Cape Verdean native, it saddens me to take these steps. But after the events of Sunday the 21st and Friday the 26th, this is where we are,” he said.

The decision comes on the heels of a shooting that injured four people on Main Street in Brockton after Cape Verde's previous match.