US Navy helicopter goes down in Arabian Sea; One missing
Search underway for missing US Navy crew member after helicopter emergency landing in Arabian Sea
A recent news update informed that a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush "CVN 77" conducted an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea on July 1st.
As informed by the U.S. Naval forces one of the U.S. service member went missing and three others were wounded, but their condition is stable now.
The U.S. military said, the incident was reported on early Wednesday morning, adding there was no indication if the crash was caused by hostile action.
"U.S. Navy assets in the region are currently searching for other aircrewman still missing. The cause of incident is under investigation," the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet said in a statement, adding that the helicopter was deployed to the region on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier.
Helicopter water landings can be dangerous, even for experienced pilots, given the propensity of top-heavy aircraft to flip upside-down during submersion. U.S. forces in the region are also on high alert amid periodic flare-ups in violence during the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.
The incident takes place during a period of heightened alert for U.S. forces in the Middle East as there is a ceasefire in effect between the U.S. and Iran and the region has seen periodic flare-ups in violence.
The USS George H.W. Bush has been deployed to the area since late April, remaining as one of the U.S. Navy's primary carrier presences in the region despite recent geopolitical tensions.
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