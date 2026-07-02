UK woman faces possible lifetime ban from owning dogs over alleged heartless act
It is expected that she could face the charges once she returns to the UK
A British woman has reportedly done what dog owners described as an inexplicable act.
Paula Blackwood allegedly left her American Akita named, Carla, in a searing 35°C temperature, tied to a lamppost, and went to Egypt for a week.
These days are among the hottest in the UK.
The woman, who is 47, is under investigation for her alleged abandonment act and may face a possible lifetime ban from owning a pet.
Blackwood, a day before her departure for Egypt, reportedly shared a post on social media.
In the post, she pleaded with anyone to take her dog because the pet has severe separation anxiety.
But ostensibly, Blackwood found a simpler yet crueler way: leaving her dog alone and chained outside a veterinary clinic.
According to the Daily Star, the dog in shock somehow managed to slip out of her harness.
In a terrified state, Carla ran toward the roads, only to be rescued by passersby.
Wiltshire Council’s Public Protection Service, according to Where Is the Buzz?, has taken the dog into their care.
Blackwood, meanwhile, is likely to face animal cruelty charges when she returns to the UK.
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