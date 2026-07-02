Cardi B reaches new settlement with blogger Tasha K

Cardi B and blogger Tasha K have reached a settlement in their latest legal dispute, ending a fight over legal fees.

Court documents show that Cardi B has agreed to accept $60,000 instead of the more than $110,000 she had originally requested. The agreement was approved on June 30 by a bankruptcy court judge in Florida.

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Under the deal, Tasha K will pay the money in two installments. She must pay $30,000 within 28 days of the court order and the remaining $30,000 by December 31, 2026.

The agreement also makes Tasha K's husband, Cheickna Kebe, and her companies, Quetal LLC and Stash Media Works LLC, responsible if she fails to make the payments.

The dispute began after a court found that Tasha K violated a non-disparagement agreement by making public comments about Cardi B's former husband, Offset.

Cardi's lawyers said they spent more than a year monitoring Tasha K's social media activity and preparing legal documents, which led to legal costs of more than $110,000.

The legal battle between the two started in 2019 when Cardi B sued Tasha K over videos containing false claims about her.

In 2022, a jury ordered Tasha K to pay Cardi B nearly $4 million. Tasha K later filed for bankruptcy, and the money was turned into a payment plan.

Cardi B's separate lawsuit against another company linked to Tasha K is not affected by the new settlement.

The court also said Tasha K is still not allowed to speak publicly about Cardi B, Offset or Stefon Diggs.