AJK forest fire causes injuries to 7 firefighters

AZAD KASHMIR: As many as seven firefighters received burn injuries in an attempt to douse the fire which broke out on Thursday in the forest of Samahni, Geo News reported.
As per Forest Department, the fire has not been doused completely, adding that three of the inured fire fighters were sent home after providing the first-aid, while four of the injured were shifted to the CMH Kharian. They said the fire was doused earlier but later strong wings reignited the fire.
