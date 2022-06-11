JS Bank partners with IRD Pakistan

KARACHI: JS Bank Limited (JSBL) and Interactive Research and Development (IRD) have joined hands to provide free Covid-19 testing services, funded by Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), to the bank’s frontline staff through WellCheck, IRD's global corporate health and wellness program. The News learnt on Friday.

The signing ceremony, held at IRD’s Pakistan office, was attended by Faisal Ismail, chief executive officer of Biologica, Bilal Sheikh, chief marketing and synergy officer for JS Bank Limited, Ahmed Jamil Memon, head of administration and CSR, head of marketing for JS Bank Limited, Capt(R) Muhammad Habib Khan, chief operating officer, IRD Pakistan, and other senior officials.

IRD is a research and health delivery organisation that creates novel health infrastructures, by leveraging technology and developing capacity with community stakeholders.

It provides quality health care services in areas of infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, maternal, and child health care across underprivileged communities in Pakistan and over 15 other countries.

Biologica also works to ensure access to high quality medical devices at affordable prices across Pakistan, collaborating with organisations such as Medipak, Mologic /Global Access Diagnostics UK to locally produce testing kits and other In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs).

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Sheikh mentioned the partnership was a commitment to upholding employee safety and prioritising employee health to reduce spread of Covid-19 through quality healthcare facilities by IRD as part of their Well check program.

Capt(R) Muhammad Habib Khan, IRD Pakistan COO, highlighted IRD’s Covid-19 response efforts thus far, and impact of WellCheck’s launch in Pakistan. “IRD has expanded on learnings from its mental health model and Covid-19 response efforts to provide holistic health care services through WellCheck to workplaces.”

“In offering healthcare delivery such as vital health screenings, disease condition management, mental health support and free Covid-19 testing, IRD is aiding partners such as JSBL in creating healthier, happier and safer work environments for their employees,” he added.

Faisal Ismail, Biologica CEO, also spoke on importance of increasing access to health services for frontline teams and being committed to ensure high quality and adequate supply of Rapid Antigen Test Kits and other IVDs at affordable price in the country.

IRD's WellCheck team has trained health professionals with extensive experience in diagnostic testing, health service delivery, and capacity building. The team visits partner organisations such as office sites and schools to conduct assessments, build capacity, and develop health systems for employees across organisations.