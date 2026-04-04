Chocolate prices climb across Europe before Easter

As global demand for chocolate remains strong, Europe continues to dominate the industry, maintaining its position as the world’s leading hub for cocoa processing and exports.

Europe stands as the world chocolate market's biggest producer and exporter because it operates extensive systems of manufacturing and distribution centres. The Dutch Centre for the Promotion of Imports reports that the European chocolate market reached a value of approximately $52 billion during 2025, which will continue to expand throughout the upcoming years.

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The region functions as the largest importer of unprocessed cocoa beans and semi-finished cocoa products, including cocoa butter and cocoa powder. The market experiences continuous expansion because consumers maintain high product usage while special occasions like Easter create specific demand peaks.

Germany stands as the market leader because its chocolate sales amount to approximately €9.42 billion. The country exports millions of tonnes every year because it produces numerous products which serve as the primary supply source to the European market.

Belgium, while smaller in volume, stands out for premium chocolate. Its exports, which exceed €3 billion, demonstrate strong global interest in high-quality pralines and luxury products. Belgian chocolate has established itself as the global standard for chocolate quality.

Poland has started to establish itself as a significant market competitor which now ranks as the third most important EU exporting nation. The country exports products worth nearly €2.5 billion because its modern production facilities combine with its Central European strategic location.

Poland maintains its rapid economic growth, which surpasses the growth rates of certain established markets in Western Europe.

The Netherlands serves as the essential foundation which supports all cocoa trading activities. The country processes cocoa beans at its Port of Amsterdam, which serves as a key entry point, making it the world leader in raw cocoa processing.

The company exports cocoa butter and powder, which provide support to chocolate production operations throughout Europe, especially in Germany and Belgium.

European chocolate prices have risen because of two factors: supply limitations and increased production expenses. Demand for the product remains strong, especially during times of peak activity.