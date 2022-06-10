WSSP, IRC agree to work in WASH sector

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), agreeing to work for the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector in the provincial capital.

Chief Executive Officer, WSSP, Dr Hassan Nasir and IRC’s Country Director Shabnam Baloch signed the MoU, said a press release.

The MoU would be effective for a period of four years and both entities would cooperate in water, sanitation, and environmental sectors. It was agreed that IRC would provide technical support to WSSP for improvement in services in sanitation, health, and hygiene.

Besides, both will hold joint conferences, seminars, courses, and training programs. They will also coordinate, exchange expertise in water quality testing, monitoring and sanitation and conduct joint field visits.

They will also cooperate in automation and solarisation of tube-wells GIS mapping, installation of SCADA system and rehabilitation of WASH infrastructure.