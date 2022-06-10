British HC hosts Queen Elizabeth II birthday celebrations

ISLAMABAD: A reception hosted by British High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr Christian Turner and his spouse Mrs Claire Turner to celebrate the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II at their residence on Wednesday evening was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a chief guest along with other senior ministers, foreign dignitaries and celebrities.

Participants of the birthday event enjoyed the evening as it was first full-scale diplomatic reception without restrictions of mask and social distancing. The Queen will become the first British Monarch this year to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and host high commissioner both delivered speeches and shared lighter observations before cutting the cake. The high commissioner also announced on the occasion that his country’s cricket team is touring Pakistan after 17 years.

Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan, who is IG T&E at the GHQ, Dr Shahzad Wasim, leader of the opposition in Senate, federal ministers, ambassadors/ high commissioners were also present on the occasion. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was not present as he was in quarantine after meeting German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, who contracted coronavirus and left Pakistan without completing her visit.

The guests kept discussing political situation prevailing in Pakistan. The diplomats were referring to the long march and possible siege of the federal capital's sensitive areas by PTI with fair amount of fear. Some of the diplomats were expressing concern that it would not be possible for them to ask their governments to send delegations to Islamabad for discussion to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in various fields. They were emphasising the need for political stability in Pakistan.

A diplomat from a neighbouring country was inquisitive about the chances of Imran Khan’s proceeding to the United Kingdom for long vacations. He wanted to ascertain whether the Khan had applied for the British visa or not. The chances of early polls in the country and poor performance in economic field of the incumbent government were widely discussed by the guests.

The IMF affairs and next fiscal year’s budget was also discussed by participants of the birthday party. The guests were amused the way the British high commissioner not only received the guests in a mix of Urdu and English but also the use of Urdu sentences by him in his extempore part of speech.