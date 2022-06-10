MoU signed on setting up Culture & Education Exchange Centre

LAHORE:University of Education (UOE) Lahore and Hebei Academy of Fine Arts (HBAFA), China on Thursday signed an agreement to establish "Culture & Education Cooperation and Exchange Centre".

The signing ceremony of the agreement was held online. UOE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Hebei Academy of Fine Arts Chancellor & Chairman Zhen Zhongyi signed the MoU. HBAFA is a full-time undergraduate Academy of Fine Arts approved by the Ministry of Education and one of the nine independently established Academies of Fine Arts in China.

According to the agreement, Culture & Education Cooperation and Exchanging Centre will be established at the Hebei Academy of Fine Arts in China and the University of Education in Pakistan for better communication, cooperation, exchanges in PhD and M.Phil Degree Programmes. As per agreement, quality education and training will be provided to the students pursuing MPhil and PhD degrees in History, Arts and Cultural Heritage. This collaboration is devised to build the first-level of One Belt One Road (OBOR) research community in the areas of History, Arts, Cultural Heritage or other key topics, and academic projects from the governments of China and Pakistan.

VU: In order to empower south Balochistan, the Virtual University of Pakistan Thursday signed a historic MoU with three universities of south Balochistan.

VU Rector Prof Dr Arshad Saleem and Vice-Chancellor University of Gwadar Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir, VC University of Turbat, Prof Dr Jan Muhammad and VC Balochistan University of Engineering & Technology, Khuzdar Dr Ehsanullah Kakar inked the accord.

Prof Dr Arshad Saleem said the MoU would help in uplifting the educational standards of Balochistanin general and south Balochistan in particular.