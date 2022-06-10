Efforts being made to steer country out of crisis

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the government would spare no effort to steer the country out of current crisis and ensure the provision of basic amenities to the people.

He stated this while talking to the party delegations from different parts of South Punjab at the Governor’s House Lahore on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that it is our duty to make Pakistan prosperous and stable for the coming generation, adding he said, the all-out effort would be made to achieve this objective. He said that PMLN had accepted the challenge of coming to power in the interest of the country and the nation in difficult times, adding that the government was compelled to take tough decisions.

He reiterated that the present leadership would spare no effort to steer the country out of current crisis and ensure the provision of basic amenities to the people. The governor said that despite the difficult circumstances, the government has given subsidy on flour to the people and Insha-Allah they would soon get relief on other necessities of life. He said that service of the people is the linchpin of PMLN politics. He further said, he believed that politics is the name of selfless service to the people. He added that PMLN government would take every step, like it did in the past, for the development and prosperity of the people.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said that it was a matter of pride for him that the party leadership had made him the governor of the largest province of the country. He said as governor, he would play an effective role between the party leadership and the workers.

He said that PMLN and its leadership had always given its workers the respect and status they deserve. He said that the doors of the Governor’s House were always open to the party workers.

The governor said that the government was keenly interested in the development of South Punjab. Minister praises nurses, medics: Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique attended a Nurses Day seminar as a chief guest at King Edward Medical University.

KEMU VC Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and faculty members welcomed Khawaja Salman Rafique. He visited the mosque built for ladies. Prof Dr Ijaz Hussain, DG nursing, additional secretary nursing Dr Qurat-ul-Ain, Registrar Dr Riyasat Ali and other faculty members and nursing staff attended the event. The VC, additional secretary and DG nursing addressed the participants in the seminar.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique distributed shields among the nurses. He said, "Today is a day of paying a tribute to nurses doing work in government hospitals. We also pay tribute to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, who lost their lives during COVID-19. As per instructions of respected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, we are serving the nation.”