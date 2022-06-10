Entire machinery mobilised to check inflation: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the entire administrative and political machinery has been mobilised to provide relief to the distressed people due to high prices.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Hamza Shehbaz said that public representatives had been directed to visit every small and big city to check the prices of essential commodities and ensure supply of essential commodities to the people at fixed rates.

The chief minister said that performance of all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners would be monitored strictly. The process of monitoring the measures taken in each district for price control has started and a report would be prepared on the activities of each district, he said, adding punishment would be determined by examining the performance of each district.

The chief minister said that those who had done a good job would be commended while there was no room for complacency regarding price control. He said that those who were negligent in price control measures must be held accountable. The chief minister said that activities for price control would be continued and he would personally supervise the plan to provide relief to the people from inflation. Meanwhile, the chief minister expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Kartarpur. He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and ordered provision of best medical facilities to the injured. He also sought report of the incident and ordered legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.

Strict action against profiteers: The Punjab government has decided to intensify the price control activities and take strict action against illegal profiteers across the province. The decision was made in a meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi. He directed that the strategy formulated for the prevention of inflation would be implemented strictly. He said that the sale of essential commodities at fixed rates would be ensured and action would be taken against the vendors who did not display the price list in prominent places.

The Secretary Industries and Commerce said that there was no space for negligence in the discharge of duties and the action will be taken against the officers who are negligent in their duties. He directed that the complaint against price hike on "Qeemat Punjab App" would be redressed in time and make ensure the best facilities are being provided to the consumers in the model bazars. He said that ample availability of quality essential commodities would be ensured in the markets and model bazaars and demand and supply in the markets would be monitored to curb inflation. DG Industries and officers concerned attended the meeting.