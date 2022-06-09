Hamza opens price control dashboard

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz inaugurated Chief Minister's Price Dashboard for online monitoring of prices of essential commodities and price control activities in each district. The performance of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners will be linked to price control and anyone with good performance will be encouraged while bad performers will have to answer.

Deputy Commissioners of each district were required to upload the prices of essential commodities on the dashboard at 10am and launch toll-free number for registering public complaints. Provincial ministers, political assistants and political comrades will be directed to make field visits. They will be assigned districts and field visits will be made at the level of Union Council. Ground realities cannot be gauged by sitting in rooms, Hamza Shehbaz said, adding the Punjab government had decided to write a formal letter to the federal government not to allow sugar export. “People are in trouble, I don't care if the screams of those responsible for inflation. I will go to the extreme to make life easier for the common man,” the chief minister concluded.

Goraya: PMLN Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya on Wednesday said that the PTI government had given nothing but economic misery to the country in the last three and half years. In a statement issued here, Imran Goraya said that the real agenda of Imran Khan and the PTI was to promote the politics of siege, adding that Imran Khan wanted to increase the problems of the nation by spreading chaos in the country.