Naanbais protest to demand new price for ‘roti’

PESHAWAR: Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Naanbai Association and Amjuman Naanbai Association (Haqiqi group) staged a protest rally on Wednesday to urge the government to increase the price of roti or supply them with

wheat flour at the subsidized-rate.

Led by the provincial president Khaista Gul and general secretary Rehmanullah, the protestors while carrying banners and placards marched from Fawaara Chowk up to Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, the associations’ leaders said they could not sell roti at the same price and the district administration was adopting delaying tactics to fix a new price for them.

They said the provincial government had failed to provide them with subsidised flour and a supply of natural gas.

They warned to observe a shutdown strike from next week if the authorities failed to provide the new rates for selling roti.

They complained that the provincial government was not taking their problem seriously, which was why they came out on the roads.

The protesters, however, ended their protest and reopened the road for traffic after issuing a warning to stage the protest again if their demands were not accepted.