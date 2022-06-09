Seminar commemorates Dr Mahmood’s journey of excellence

LAHORE:Punjab University College of Art & Design (CAD) Wednesday organised a seminar and exhibition entitled “6 Decades of Excellence of Eminent Alumnus Dr Shaukat Mahmood” to commemorate Dr Mahmood’s journey of excellence.

Vice-Chancellor University of Home Economics Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, CAD Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, faculty members, M Phil scholars and a large number of students attended the moot.

The exhibited work is based on selective cartoons of Dr Mahmood and representation of his impression of various people, society, and the predominant circumstances. The exhibited cartoons have been divided into three genres: caricatures of popular personalities, Awam Ki Halat-E-Zaar and politics from the pen.

The caricatures are drawn manually while the rest of the cartoons are digital prints that are based on his recent work. The seminar divided into six segments highlighting the distinct facets of Dr Mahmood’s quest over the decades. These segments included his early life, his contribution as a cartoonist, educationist, documentarian, book author and research and news articles author. The exhibition and seminar were the part of M Phil scholar’s research project. At the end, Dr Saif Ur Rehman Dar distributed souvenirs to Dr Shaukat Mahmood and others.