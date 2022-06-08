British Airways suspends operations in Pakistan ‘for its own reasons’

KARACHI: British Airways has suspended the flights to Islamabad from June 15 to 30 and the suspension is ‘only due to operational reasons of British Airways’, says Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

The PCAA has clarified that the news circulating in the media regarding suspension of British Airways flights due to non-availability of fuel at Islamabad International Airport is incorrect. “The British Airways station manager at Islamabad Airport telephonically informed the PCAA Islamabad airport manager that flights to Islamabad will continue to operate till June 15,” PCAA spokesperson said.

“However due to operational reasons, British Airways has suspended the flights to Islamabad from June 15 to 30. The suspension of flights is only due to operational reasons of British Airways,” he added. The PCAA has also issued a press release to clarify it.

“In addition PCAA has also taken a report from a supplier of aviation fuel at Islamabad Airport who confirmed that there is no shortage and storage tanks are full,” the PCAA release read. “British Airways will soon issue a clarification in this regard. Local management of British Airways at Islamabad is in coordination with PCAA Islamabad airport manager,” it added.

British Airways stopped its Lahore to London flight operation in March this year after the completion of the duration of an agreement. The British Airways had resumed its operation in Pakistan in 2019 after suspension from 2008.