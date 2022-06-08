PTI submits resolution slamming BJP spokesperson’s sacrilegious remarks

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman submitted a resolution to the provincial legislature on Tuesday, condemning the insulting remarks made about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by the spokesperson for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nupur Sharma. Other members of the Sindh Assembly also signed and endorsed the resolution. Besides condemning the demeaning remarks, Zaman mentioned in the resolution that no politician in any country had the right to hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslims all over the world.
Also, the resolution reminded the BJP about the resolution recently passed by the United Nations, designating March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia. It asked to the Government of Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Conference to work together to combat the menace of Islamophobia.
PESHAWAR: The 9th Syndicate meeting of Engineering University Mardan was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of...
PESHAWAR: The elected representatives belonging to Awami National Party on Tuesday vowed to play a role to address...
NEW DELHI: Pakistan High Commission, on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee, Tuesday issued 163 visas to...
DUBAI: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar has announced to form "Grand Overseas Club" for addressing the...
SUKKUR: In the first phase of the local bodies’ elections, total 946 candidates have been elected unopposed in...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought an explanation from the Religious Affairs Ministry, an aide said...
Comments