PTI submits resolution slamming BJP spokesperson’s sacrilegious remarks

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman submitted a resolution to the provincial legislature on Tuesday, condemning the insulting remarks made about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by the spokesperson for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nupur Sharma. Other members of the Sindh Assembly also signed and endorsed the resolution. Besides condemning the demeaning remarks, Zaman mentioned in the resolution that no politician in any country had the right to hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslims all over the world.

Also, the resolution reminded the BJP about the resolution recently passed by the United Nations, designating March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia. It asked to the Government of Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Conference to work together to combat the menace of Islamophobia.