10kg flour bag at Rs490 being ensured: Secy Industry

LAHORE:Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi has said the availability, quality and prices of essential commodities in the markets are being monitored.

Presiding over a meeting held at his office here Tuesday to review the availability of essential commodities and implementation of price monitoring mechanism, he said that the Qeemat Punjab App has also been upgraded and through this App, consumers are being informed about prices on a daily basis. Complaints against inflation on Qeemat Punjab App are also dealt with promptly.

He said availability of the 10kg bag of flour at Rs490 is being ensured at sale points. Steps are being taken to reduce sugar and ghee prices. He said that people were getting essential items at discounted rates in 32 model bazaars across the province.

The Secretary Industries and Commerce directed the departments concerned to perform their duties diligently and the officers concerned should stay in the field and ensure availability of standard items to the people at fixed rates.