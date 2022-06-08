Indian Muslim students suspended for wearing hijab

DAKSHINA KANNADA, India: Twenty-four Muslim students studying in a college in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district were on Tuesday banned for a period of seven days from attending classes for wearing hijab.

The decision was taken by authorities of the Uppinangadi Degree College in Puttur taluk after the students refused to attend classes without taking off their hijab, Indian media reported.Tuesday’s incident comes as the government of Karnataka has issued guidelines for schools and colleges making uniform compulsory for students without giving any room for wearing hijab in classrooms.Many of the students belonging to the minority community have applied for transfer certificates from education institutions to join other colleges where hijab is allowed.