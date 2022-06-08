Karachi wins 7th Inter Divisional Women’s Softball C’ship

HYDERABAD: Karachi softball team defeated Hyderabad by 8 runs to win 7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship here at Public School Hyderabad.

In the final encounter Hyderabad scored 1 run in the first innings. In reply, Karachi scored 4 runs, but Hyderabad team could not score any runs in the second innings. Karachi players showed excellent play in their second innings, scoring 5 more runs.

Sabin, Mursaleen and Farasha scored two runs each for Karachi. Tulsi Meghwar scored one run for Hyderabad. Karachi’s Zarlash Shakeel was declared the best player of the final.

Earlier, in the match for the third position, Larkana defeated Sukkur by 9 runs against 4 to win the bronze medal.

Special guests at the awards ceremony were New Ports Institute Chairperson Huma Bukhari, Softball Federation of Pakistan Chairperson Tehmina Asif, Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Fruit Nation's Faisal Khan, Advance Lab’s Faisal Qasim, SSA President Wasim Hashmi and Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant.

Speaking on the occasion, Huma Bukhari said the Inter-Divisional Championship provided ample opportunities for the players to showcase their talents.