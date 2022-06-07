At least 10 killed in four weekend shootings across US

PHILADELPHIA: At least 10 people were killed and more than two dozen wounded in four shootings across the United States this weekend, as lawmakers struggle to respond to the country’s long-running epidemic of gun violence.

The shootings came after a spate of mass killings that have sparked renewed calls for reform of the nation’s gun laws. An eruption of violence in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Sunday resulted in 14 people being shot, including two killed, while another person died and two more were injured after they were struck by vehicles fleeing the scene, police chief Celeste Murphy said, adding "several" victims remained in critical condition.