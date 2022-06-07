‘Modi’s India has become an enemy of Islam’

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh, while strongly condemning the willful blasphemy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by BJP leaders, warned that BJP has rapidly turned India into a Hindutva state during the Modi regime.

In a statement on Monday, Shujauddin said at present Indian state has become an enemy of Islam, resulting in incidents of blasphemy under state patronage. He said after seeing the vigorous reaction of Muslims in the Middle East to BJP’s blasphemy campaign, New Delhi revoked the basic membership of the blasphemer Nupur Sharma but other BJP leaders and workers openly came out in her support. He said it was right time that Muslim Ummah should get united to protect the political and religious interests of Muslims by boycotting India at all levels.