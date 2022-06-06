‘Road to Makkah Project’: Haj flights operation set to kick off today

ISLAMABAD: After a hiatus of two years, the first Haj flight from the country is set to fly from the federal capital in the wee hours of Monday.

Religious Affairs Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said more than 32,000 intending pilgrims will proceed for Haj through 106 flights from various airports of the country, adding that as many as 42 flights would take off from Islamabad under the 'Road to Makkah Project'.

The flights schedule had been displayed on the ministry’s website and texted to the intending pilgrims on their respective contact numbers, he added. He asked the intending pilgrims to get biometric done from the nearest ‘Aitamad Centers’ as prescribed in the schedule and contact the Haji Camps concerned for the mandatory vaccines, identity lockets, passports, Haj visas, air tickets and wristbands collection.

Umar Butt said it is also mandatory to get Covid-19 PCR test done before 72 hours of departure from the six laboratories approved by the Saudi government. For the convenience of the intending pilgrims, the approved laboratories booth had been established in the Haji Camps across the country, said Butt, adding the test fee Rs4,250 will be paid by the intending pilgrims from their pockets.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Division has finalised all arrangements to start almost a month-long Haj-flight operation from Monday. The first Haj flight would take off from Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) at 03:30am on Monday, while another flight would depart at 08:30pm from the same city on the same day, stated the news release issued by Aviation Division.

Similarly, a flight would leave for Madinatul Munawara on June 6 from Multan at 04:30pm and a flight from Lahore at 01:55am, on June 7. It added the Ministry of Religious Affairs would inform about initiating the Haj flight operation from Faisalabad in due course of time, if needed. All special and government Haj flights from Peshawar were rerouted from the IIAP.