Cambodians vote in local polls

Phnom Penh: Cambodians voted in local polls on Sunday as a revived opposition party attempted to dent Prime Minister Hun Sen’s decades-long grip on power ahead of national elections next year.
Hun Sen, one of the world’s longest-serving leaders, has ruled Cambodia for more than 37 years and turned the country into a one-party state in 2018 when his party won every seat in a national election.
Addis Ababa: Ethiopia called for tighter controls on aid shipments to the country’s war-stricken Tigray region as it...
Jakarta: Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Jakarta on Sunday to begin a three-day visit to...
Paris: With summer holidays looming, Europe’s electric car owners may be wondering whether to risk taking their...
Los Angeles: Action drama "Top Gun: Maverick" has soared to a second huge weekend showing in North American theaters,...
El Zulia, Colombia: The death toll in an explosion in a coal mine in northeastern Colombia has risen to nine, while...
Lagos: Gunmen with explosives stormed a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria’s Ondo state on Sunday, killing "many"...
