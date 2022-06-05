7th Avenue Interchange to be opened ahead of deadline

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will open the 7th Avenue Interchange for traffic on August 14, two months ahead of the deadline.
The CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmad on Saturday visited the site of the project, where he was informed that the bridge and underpass of the mega project had been completed while slope roads toward the Chand Tara roundabout would be completed by August 14.
Islamabad : International Islamic University President Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi said higher education in Pakistan...
Islamabad : Prof Gerrit Hoogenboom from the University of Florida, USA, has said that agriculture helps in food, fuel,...
Islamabad : Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain addressed the...
Islamabad : The closing and prize distribution ceremony of the Spring Gala, 2022, was held here on the women's campus...
Islamabad : The government has decided to introduce special projects for the youth of the country involving billions...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police has been continuing a crackdown against the people involved in various...
Comments