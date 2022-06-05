 
Sunday June 05, 2022
Islamabad

7th Avenue Interchange to be opened ahead of deadline

By Our Correspondent
June 05, 2022

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will open the 7th Avenue Interchange for traffic on August 14, two months ahead of the deadline.

The CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmad on Saturday visited the site of the project, where he was informed that the bridge and underpass of the mega project had been completed while slope roads toward the Chand Tara roundabout would be completed by August 14.

