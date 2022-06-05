Grocer killed in Golimar gun attack

A grocery shop owner was shot dead apparently in an act of targeted killing in the Old Golimar area’s sanitary market on Saturday.

Responding to reports, Rizvia police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the body of 62-year-old Ibrahim, son of Abdul Jabbar, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

Police said the victim was a resident of Shadman Town and ran a grocery shop in Khawaja Ajmair Nagri. They said four men riding two motorcycles opened fire when he was being driven in his car by his driver.

The police said that initially it was reported that the incident had occurred during a mugging bid, but later the investigation suggested that the incident might have been a targeted killing.