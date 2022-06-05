Grocer killed in Golimar gun attack

A grocery shop owner was shot dead apparently in an act of targeted killing in the Old Golimar area’s sanitary market on Saturday.
Responding to reports, Rizvia police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the body of 62-year-old Ibrahim, son of Abdul Jabbar, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.
Police said the victim was a resident of Shadman Town and ran a grocery shop in Khawaja Ajmair Nagri. They said four men riding two motorcycles opened fire when he was being driven in his car by his driver.
The police said that initially it was reported that the incident had occurred during a mugging bid, but later the investigation suggested that the incident might have been a targeted killing.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Shahzad Qureshi has been appointed by the party as its deputy information secretary for...
Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Mohammad Ibrahim Soho from the Mirpur Bathoro town of District Sujawal, also an...
Not a single health facility in the rural areas of Sindh has been offering postgraduate trainings in the areas of...
The Orangi Town police claimed solving the mystery about the murder of a man and arrested his wife as a prime...
The test drive of newly imported modern diesel-hybrid buses commenced in Karachi on Saturday on one of their...
A court on Saturday sent Muhammad Hasnain, a suspect in the murder case of teenaged student Jazlan Faisal, to a...
Comments