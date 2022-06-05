 
Sunday June 05, 2022
Eight killed in factory fire in northern India

By AFP
June 05, 2022

LUCKNOW, India: At least eight workers were killed and over a dozen others injured after a fire erupted in a chemical factory in northern India, police said on Saturday.

The fire broke out after a boiler exploded in the factory in the Hapur area of Uttar Pradesh state, said senior police officer Pravin Kumar. The injured have been hospitalized and three of them were in critical condition, he said.

