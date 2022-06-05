Eight killed in factory fire in northern India

LUCKNOW, India: At least eight workers were killed and over a dozen others injured after a fire erupted in a chemical factory in northern India, police said on Saturday.
The fire broke out after a boiler exploded in the factory in the Hapur area of Uttar Pradesh state, said senior police officer Pravin Kumar. The injured have been hospitalized and three of them were in critical condition, he said.
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said on Saturday its forces were managing to push back against Russian troops in fierce...
MADRID: Colombian superstar Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announced on Saturday they were calling...
ATHENS: A wildfire whipped by gale-force winds blazed through vegetation in a southern suburb of Athens on Saturday,...
BAGHDAD: Iraqi security forces have said they forced down a microlight aircraft near the Kuwaiti border headed to the...
SAN FRANCISCO: Advocacy groups on Friday launched a campaign to stop Elon Musk from buying Twitter as the proposed...
NEW DELHI: India defended its record on religious tolerance on Friday and rebuked the United States for its own rights...
Comments