PCB employees’ salary issue referred to standing committee

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of the Senate has referred the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) issues relating to salaries’ raise and discrepancies found in the annual perks and privileges of the employees to the Standing Committee on the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) for further deliberations. On a question raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Minister for IPC Ehsan Ur Rehman furnished details of the PCB regular as well as contractual employees’ salaries.

There are 18 regular PCB employees and 350 contractual. There were serious observations on the criteria followed for the annual or timely salary raise where a few were preferred over others for the reasons unknown.

“Why some employees were preferred over the others when it comes to a raise in the salary? There should be a clear criterion. Some were given huge raise while others were deprived of that,” Senator Mushtaq said.

The questions were also raised on the criteria followed in the recent past to hire the employees on huge salaries.

These questions will now be taken up in the Senate’s Standing Committee on IPC for further deliberations.

“The PCB high-ups will be asked to appear before the committee to give briefing on the criteria adopted to hire employees and to raise their salaries on annual basis.”

The PCB salary structure reveals, Managing Director PCB was drawing Rs2,650,000 (in Wasim Khan’s case) while chief executive of the Board draws Rs2.5 million per month salary.

Director Media around Rs1.3 million, Director Human Resources Rs880,000, SGM Infrastructure Rs448,000, GM Procurement Rs275,000, Head Players Acquisition and Management Rs300,000, Manager Anti-Corruption Rs220,000, Manager Electrical 174,000, Manager HR Transformation Rs135,000 and Manager Anti Corruption Rs100,000. Majority of these are regular employees MD and CEO. All other regular employees draw less than Rs100,000 as salary.

Contractual employees headed by MD and CEO draw different salaries according to the nature of their job.

Others includes Chief Medical Officer Rs1,215,000, Chief Financial Officer Rs1,190,000, Batting Coach 800,000, Director Commercial Rs765,000, Fielding Coach Rs600,000, Project Executive PSL Rs550,000, Bowling Coach Rs500,000, Head Coach First 500,000, Head Coach 500000, Head Coach 500,000, Assistant coaches Rs400,000, head coaches second XI Rs400,000, GM Domestic Cricket Operation Rs300,000.