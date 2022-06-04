Trump ally charged with contempt in Jan 6 probe

WASHINGTON: Former White House trade director and close Donald Trump ally Peter Navarro was indicted on Friday for contempt of Congress after rejecting subpoenas by the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress.

Navarro, 72, was charged with refusing to appear for a deposition and for refusing to supply documents to the House Select Committee investigating the attack by hundreds of Trump supporters seeking to block congressional certification of Joe Biden as the 2020 presidential election winner. Navarro was taken into custody and was to appear in court Friday afternoon, according to the Washington federal district court.