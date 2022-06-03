RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the Command and Staff College, Quetta. He was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.
General Bajwa met the faculty and appreciated them for honing the professional skills of students.
He urged course participants to keep abreast of future battlefield challenges, latest technological advancements and focus on professional pursuits.
Later, the COAS visited the corps headquarters where he was given a briefing on the security situation in the province.
He lauded the commendable efforts of formations deployed across the province for providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities, including smooth conduct of local bodies elections in the province.
