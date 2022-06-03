PSB’s board meets to hammer out thorny issues on 13th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) controversial constitution passed recently is expected to be considered for repeal as the PSB has convened an agenda-less board’s meeting on June 13 at the Ministry for IPC office.

‘The News’ has learnt that there has been serious resentment among the PSB’s workers, officers and other members of the Board on what they called an anti-worker, anti-athlete and anti-sports constitution approved during Dr Fehmida Mirza’s tenure as minister for IPC.

“The new IPC minister is from the Pakistan People’s Party — the party that always supported the working class. Fighting for the labourers and workers, for low paid officials has been the forte of the party. We have taken up the matter with Minister for IPC Ehsan Ur Rehman and are hopeful that this controversial constitution would be repealed,” one of the longest-serving PSB officials said.

PSB Director General Asif Zaman’s circulated notification for June 13 Board meeting does not have agenda items.

“The agenda and working paper will be forwarded later,” the PSB meeting notice says.

The Board that was constituted in February includes most of the members having close association with the previous government headed by Imran Khan. There have been concerns on the inclusion of some of the members who have close association with the previous party.

“Usually, the new government reconstitutes the Board. It has been the normal practice. It is expected that the new minister will make some adjustments in the formation of the Board. The new PSB constitution will also be under scrutiny in coming days,” a source within the IPC ministry said.

The Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) Executive Committee has recently declared the new PSB constitution was against the Olympic Charter.

“All the members of the Executive Board were unanimous in declaring the PSB constitution as anti-Olympic Charter. The constitution is totally against the norms of international sports. No federation can go against its international (parent) body. This reported constitution is even against every parent association,” the POA observed in its meeting.

The PSB’s Board is headed by Minister for IPC with following officials as its members: Secretary of the Administrative Division (vice president). The members include president Pakistan Olympics Association (POA), Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Managing Director NESPAK or his nominee not below BPS-20 officer or equivalent, President/Secretary General of Athletics Federation of Pakistan, President/Secretary General of Pakistan Tennis Federation, President/Secretary General Services Sports Control Board, Barrister Muhammad Ahmed Pansota, and Barrister Abid Shahid Zuberi.