Minister calls for timely completion of hydropower projects

GHAZI: Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that Pakistan is in dire need of water and low-cost electricity, which necessitate timely completion of the projects in water and hydropower sectors.

He expressed these views during his visits to Mohmand Dam and Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project. He was accompanied by Acting Chairman Wapda Naveed Asghar Chaudhry during the visits.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister urged Wapda to ensure completion of the projects in accordance with the stipulated timelines by expediting its efforts for the purpose.

However, the laid down construction standards in execution of the projects must be adhered to, he added.

The minister further said that the ministry would closely monitor progress on the under-construction projects and provide full support to Wapda in completing these projects on time by removing bottlenecks in the way to their implementation.

In the first leg, the minister visited Mohmand Dam and witnessed construction activities on various components of the project, including main dam, power intake and diversion spillway tunnels. He also inaugurated the newly constructed mosque in the project colony.

Earlier, General Manager Mohmand Dam and General Manager (Land Acquisition & Resettlement) Wapda briefed the minister regarding the progress achieved on the project so far. The minister was briefed that the construction work was underway simultaneously on as many as 14 sites.

In the second leg of his visit, Khursheed Shah reached Tarbela Dam and visited Tarbela 4th Extension and under-construction Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.