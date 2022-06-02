Focus on match against India, says Rehan Butt

LAHORE: Pakistan five-a-side hockey coach Olympian Rehan Butt has said that the team is focusing more on the clash against arch-rivals India in the tournament to be held in Switzerland.

Rehan said in a statement that Malaysia and India could give tough time to the Green-shirts. “Malaysia and India will give us a tough time in the event but we are focusing more on the match against India,” he added.

“Everyone enjoys the match between Pakistan and India. We will do our best against them,” he added.

Talking about the team’s preparation for the event, Rehan claimed that his team was fully prepared for the new format of the game. “We have prepared well for the new format, fitness has been the major emphasis,” he stated. “I am fully satisfied with the fitness and skills of the players and we hope to play well,” he added.