Kaira vows to expose Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K at global forums

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday reiterated the government’s resolve to expose the Indian aggression and atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at all international forums.

Inaugurating the All Parties Consultative Conference on the Kashmir issue titled “The Way Forward” in Islamabad, he said the entire Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for getting liberation from the Indian clutches.

Qamar Zaman Kaira also paid rich tribute to the spirit of Kashmiri leadership for its consistent struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood said India had judicially assassinated Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru. “India is trying to bring a Hindu chief minister by changing the proportion of the population,” he added.