Dutch woman jailed on Syria terror charges

THE HAGUE: The first woman to be brought home from Syria to stand trial in the Netherlands received a three-and-a-half-year prison term on Wednesday for joining the Islamic State group.

The 28-year-old, identified only as Ilham B. was repatriated last year from the Al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria after she joined the IS and Jabhat al Nusra jihadist groups with her husband in 2013.