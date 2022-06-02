Alliance for greener, eco-friendly CPEC launched

Islamabad:Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), in collaboration with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), hosted the launch event and the inception meeting of the first-of-its-kind ‘Green China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Alliance’, says a press release.

The conference was attended by over 40 participants and featured 6 panellists including Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Pakistan-China Institute, Acting Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Ms. Pang Chunxue, Zhang Jun, CEO, China Three Gorges (CTG) Corporation, Muhammad Aurangzeb, CEO, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Senator Seemin Ezdi, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Climate Change, Dr Abid Suleri, Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI). The event was moderated by Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director Pakistan-China Institute.

The goal of the establishment of the Green CPEC Alliance with members from both countries’ governments, investors, as well as civil society, and environmental experts, is to support, accelerate and promote this transition within Pakistan and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The Alliance aims to green and decarbonize CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) by supporting a re-direction of Chinese infrastructure investments away from emission-intensive investments and towards green infrastructure projects, e.g., from coal to renewable energy, like wind, solar and hydropower.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Pakistan-China Institute, felt it integral to press upon the urgency of the climate change situation in the world by arguing to prioritize the need for a green Pakistan, including redefining the notion of national security from a military-centric approach to Human Security, cantering on climate change, population planning, food security and water scarcity.

Acting Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan Pang Chunxue speech revolved around the efforts of China to mitigate climate change threats available globally. She emphasized Chinese initiatives like the International Green Development Coalition which have to their roots the objective of ensuring that all Chinese investments that are part of the Belt and Road Initiative are made green.

Apart from the keynote speakers and the special guests, the Executive Director of the Pakistan-China Institute also presented the concept of the Green CPEC Alliance to the notables present at the conference. Dr Hina Aslam from the Sustainable Development Policy Institute was also present alongside him. They explained the objectives and aims of the Alliance.

Mustafa Sayed emphasized that this alliance is a first-of-its-kind initiative that is bringing all stakeholders together to deliberate options that can make the CPEC green and sustainable. He explained that the focus was on making sure that the promises made by the two governments on international fora like COP 26 and COP 23 are materialized and given practicality. This Alliance will focus on producing research in the form of policy briefs, reports, and conferences that will push policymakers and other stakeholders to opt for greener options in development.

Zhang Jun, CEO of China Three Gorges (CTG) Corporation said that CTG is committed to its mission statement i.e., ‘Provide clean energy and build beautiful communities together’.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, CEO of Habib Bank Limited (HBL) appreciated the uniqueness of the initiative launched by the Pakistan-China Institute and Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

Dr Abid Suleri, Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) termed the launch of ‘Green CPEC Alliance’ a timely initiative since humanity is facing the question of survival in lieu of the looming threat of climate change.

In her closing remarks, Senator Seemin Ezdi, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Climate Change said that Pakistan contributes less than 1 per cent to climate change but is the 8th most affected country in the world. It is the need of the hour, she maintained, to plan for the future since it is the issue that affects the whole of humanity, not only the countries responsible for it.