JS Bank, varsity sign pact

KARACHI: JS Bank and Institute of Business Administration (IBA) have signed an agreement to finance acquisition of a donor management system for the institute, The News learnt on Wednesday.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by executive director at IBA Karachi, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi and president and CEO of JS Bank Basir Shamsie.

Participants included Ms. Malahat Awan, director, Alumni Communications & Resource Mobilization (ARC), IBA, along with senior team members from both the institutions. JS Bank is assisting IBA in upgrading its technological capacity by donating a donor management system with an aim to promote adaptation and effective use of technology for IBA in its resource mobilisation efforts.

It was informed that the bank would provide Rs1.4 million for procurement of the donor management system.

Speaking on the occasion, Basir Shamsie said, “In continuation of our long association with IBA, we aim to improve the educational capabilities of the institution.”

The latest partnership would help IBA streamline its technological capability and enhance its foothold in the educational landscape of the country, he added.

Akbar Zaidi said the agreement had marked a long-standing partnership between the two institutions. He informed that the donor management system would build their capacity while assisting in their mission of providing quality education to talented and deserving students.

JS Bank is working to build an educated, healthy, and prosperous society by providing healthcare, and education to the underprivileged. With the system, the varsity aims to produce more from its effort to make quality education available to the underprivileged students.