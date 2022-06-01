‘KP govt to launch Insaf Food Card soon’

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is giving final touches to arrangements and preparation for launching the proposed Insaf Food Card to assist the deserving families with regard to purchase of essential food commodities and distribution of cards among beneficiaries would be completed by the first week of June this year, a meeting was told here on Tuesday.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the meeting took a detailed review of preparations and arrangements for launching the Insaf Food Card scheme for low income households of the province.

The participants were informed that the disbursement process of food cards would be completed by the first week of June whereas data of one million deserving households had been collected for the purpose.

It was added that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been signed between the provincial food department and Bank of Khyber for execution of the Insaf Food Card scheme. The scheme would cost Rs 25.5 billion annually while the provincial cabinet had already approved funds to this end.

Under the Scheme deserving households would be provided with Rs2100 per month for purchasing essential food commodities. A total of 5 million individuals in the province will benefit from the food card scheme which is 12 percent of the total population of the province. The meeting also decided to continue provision of subsidized wheat flour to people, the chief minister agreed in principle to the proposal of provision of 20 Kg wheat flour at Rs980.