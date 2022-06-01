CM orders sale of fertilizers at controlled rate

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz has directed the provincial administration to eradicate the hoarding and overpricing of fertilizers without delay and added that their availability at a controlled rate should be ensured. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM said that legal action be initiated against those involved in selling fertilizers at exorbitant rates and its sale be regularly monitored through an effective mechanism. The farmers are my brethren and their rights would be fully protected; he said and directed the line departments to proactively work for providing fertilizers to the farmers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province here on Tuesday. Provincial ministers Sardar Owais Leghari, Kh Salman Rafiq, Ata Tarar, Zeeshan Rafiq MPA, chief secretary and high officials attended the meeting while Jehangir Khanzada MPA and RPO Sheikhupura participated through video link. The CM made it clear that no groups or gangs could be allowed to take law into their own hands adding that every possible step be taken to protect the life and property of the people.

Indiscriminate legal action be taken against the elements taking law into their own hands on May 25, as permission will not be granted to challenge the writ of the State, he added. The CM was also briefed about the Chunian rape case and the safe recovery of a child kidnapped from Lahore for ransom. The CM directed to expedite the investigation of the Chunian rape case scientifically for a logical conclusion as early as possible.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sundas Foundation's office-bearers and its donors, led by its president Yasin Khan and others including Sohail Warraich and Khalid Abbas Dar, met with Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz. On the occasion, the CM approved double grant for the treatment of thalassemia patients adding that the Punjab government would also lend a helping hand for lab equipment for the Sundas Foundation. He also approved expanding the scope of the anti-thalassemia programme. Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab has sought a report from IG police about the lynching of youth by a mob in Gujranwala and directed to hold an inquiry. No civilized society allows law into one’s own hand and strict legal action be initiated against the perpetrators of the crime; he said and added that those involved in this cruelty deserve stringent punishment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz chaired a follow-up meeting of his Bahawalpur visit on Tuesday in which commissioner Bahawalpur, who participated through video link, disclosed that 34 points have been identified for installing solar water pumps. The CM said that a pilot project of solar water plants would be started to provide water in the Cholistan near homes and added that relevant matters should be finalized without delay as the government wants to resolve this issue permanently.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from IG police about the recovery of the dead bodies of five persons in Alipur tehsil of Muzaffargarh district and directed to provide justice to the heirs. All the requirements of justice should be fulfilled and facts should be comprehensively investigated, he added.