ANP to move court against misuse of KP resources

DAGGAR: Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president Aimal Wali Khan on Tuesday announced to move the Peshawar High Court against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s provincial government for allegedly misusing the resources of the province.

Speaking at a public meeting, the ANP leader said the resources of the province were being misused by the PTI government in its campaign against the federal government.

Referring to the statement of the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan about taking the force from the province to the next march, he said how come a province can resort to such acts against the federal government.

The ANP leader feared that such actions would lead to a confrontation and if that happened, it would not be in the interest of the Pakhtuns.

He was critical of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said that he had now moved to Peshawar but had forgotten the people of this province when he was enjoying powers as prime minister for almost four years.

Aimal Wali Khan said his party would continue the struggle for the due rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa no matter who was in power at the Centre.