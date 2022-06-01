Foodpanda appoints new MD

Lahore: Foodpanda has appointed Muntaqa Peracha as managing director (MD) for Pakistan, with effect from 1 June 2022, a statement said on Tuesday.

Peracha will oversee foodpanda’s overall operations in the country, growth and expansion, as well as the launch of new verticals. Peracha takes the helm after serving two and a half years as commercial director in foodpanda Pakistan, helping make the brand a household name across the country.

“Muntaqa (Peracha) has been an integral part of foodpanda’s growth journey for these past few years, and I’m confident that with his leadership, foodpanda will continue to scale across Pakistan and reach new milestones in the years ahead,” said Jakob Angele, CEO, foodpanda Asia.

“I’m honoured to take up the mantle as MD of foodpanda Pakistan,” said Peracha. “I thank the foodpanda leadership team for their trust, and look forward to leading the team to grow our footprint in Pakistan, and better serve our community of riders, merchants and customers across the country.”