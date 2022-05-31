KMC officer shot dead

A head clerk of the anti-encroachment department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was gunned down at his office on Monday in an act of target killing.

Police said the incident took place inside the KMC office located near the Jubilee Market in Garden within the limits of the Nabi Buksh police station. Police said the victim, Muhammad Ali, was shot at least seven times by a suspect who managed to escape after the murder. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Police also seized empty shells of a 30bore pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for ballistics cross-matching. The deceased man lived in Nazimabad and was a clerk but recently working as an inspector. Police said they were investigating the case from different angles and the killing could be a result of personal enmity.

KMC Anti-Encroachment Director Bashir Siddiqui said the deceased had returned to office after appearing at a hearing regarding the anti-encroachment drive in Lyari’s Jhatpat Market when he was targeted.