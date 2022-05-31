Sindh govt to buy Rs72m vehicle for CM

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet following the demand Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved a proposal for purchasing a vehicle worth Rs72.52 million for the official engagements of the CM in Islamabad.

According to official documents a copy of which is available with The News, the secretary general Administration, Sindh, told the Sindh cabinet that a BMW 760 under the use of the Sindh House has been declared redundant by the Chief Minister Secretariat due to frequent repairs and had been handed over to the Protocol Cell of the General Administration Wing. Subsequently, Murad Ali Shah asked for the procurement of a new vehicle for official use. The GA secretary informed the Sindh cabinet that quotations had been taken from two authorized dealers. Three options were placed before the CM through a summary whereby Shah approved the proposal to purchase a Model Land Cruiser 300 ZX 3.5 CC for Rs72.52 million.

In April 2022, the Sindh government had decided to purchase vehicles worth more than Rs 1.5 billion for various government departments. Abdul Rasheed Channa, spokesman of the Sindh chief minister, told The News that the old vehicle had been declared redundant and it was the CM’s discretion to order a new vehicle for official engagements in Islamabad.