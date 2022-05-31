‘Measures to resolve water crisis in Cholistan fruitful’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz met UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis here on Monday.During the meeting, UN Resident Coordinator appreciated the chief minister’s efforts to improve education, health and social sectors. The vision of the Punjab government for providing basic social services was commendable, said Julianne Harness, adding sustainable partnerships for women empowerment and gender equality were necessary for the society. Julian Harness further said climate change was a challenge for the whole world and it should be tackled together.

The participation of United Nations for human development in Pakistan especially in Punjab was commendable, said Hamza Shehbaz. “We will welcome the cooperation of UN and other agencies for social development,” Hamza Shehbaz said and maintained that a balanced plan of action must be formulated for sustainable human development. He said attention must be given on sustainable solution of the problems. Hamza added that we have to go for out of box solution for water shortage and other problems.

“Lack of water in other areas, including Cholistan can be a threat to human and wildlife,” Hamza Shehbaz maintained and claimed that the Punjab government had taken steps to meet water shortage in the desert of Cholistan, which were yielding satisfactory results. He agreed that climate change had become a challenge for the whole world.

Talking about the education sector, Hamza Shehbaz said that Danish School was the best source of quality education for the children of poor and backward areas. The PMLN government had taken significant steps in the previous period to participate in the journey of protection and development of women, he added.