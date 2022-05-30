 
Monday May 30, 2022
National

Late Sikh physician Dr Phag Chand paid homage

By Mushtaq Paracha
May 30, 2022

NOWSHERA: People on Sunday paid rich tributes to late Dr Phag Chand for the medical and social services which the dedicated Sikh physician had rendered in four decades before losing his life to Covid-19 two years ago. They offered homage to the Sikh doctor on eve of his second death anniversary which falls on June 1.

